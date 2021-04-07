Smart Air Purifier Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Xiaomi; Dyson; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd

Smart Air Purifier Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Key players include Xiaomi; Dyson; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Smart Air Filters Pvt Ltd; Americair Corporation; Woongjin Coway; Honeywell; SHARP CORPORATION; LG Electronics; Blueair; Whirlpool; Alencorp; Holmes Products; Levoit; Winix Inc. among others.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Global smart air purifier market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of disposable income globally giving rise to adoption for better lifestyles and product from the market

Smart air purifiers are appliances designed to purify and cleanse the air of their surroundings. These purifiers work on the same principal of conventional air purifiers although they are equipped with modern technologies and solutions giving them enhanced functionality and effectiveness. They are also combined with smart connectivity technology such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or others giving them connectivity capability with smart phones and other products for controlling their operations and providing the status of the air

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Significant surge in the levels of pollutants from the various urban regions of the world; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the various benefits associated with air purifiers will also boost this market growth

High prevalence of chronic airborne diseases globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns amongst the various individuals of world regarding the various health concerns amid high levels of smoke, fumes and pollution; this factor is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and information regarding the availability of smart air purifiers is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of costs associated with these products’ establishment and maintenance; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Conducts Overall SMART AIR PURIFIER Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Whole-House Air Cleaners, Whole-House Air Filters, Portable Air Purifiers),

Component (Solution, Services),

Function (Dust Collecting, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Others),

Technique (HEPA, TSS, UV, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others),

End-User (Residential, Commercial, Others),

Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM)

The SMART AIR PURIFIER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Dyson announced the availability of various consumer-focused products to be launched for the Southeast Asia region. The products comprised of “Pure Cool me air purifier”, “V11 Absolute” vacuum cleaner and “Lightcycle task light” with each product having different commercial launch dates. The products will be available across different sales channels across the region

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. through their Indian business operations announced the availability of “Phillips 3000i” and “Phillips 5000i” models of air purifiers. These smart purifiers enable consumers better control and management of air quality indoors while the product focuses on reducing any symptoms and incidences for allergic symptoms in individuals present around the house

