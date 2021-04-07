Pharmacy Management System Market Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Allscripts Healthcare, Talyst , OMNICELL , Clanwilliam Health

The Pharmacy Management System market was valued at US$ 16,056.04 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 39,223.60 million by 2027.

A pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with powerful and user-friendly pharmacy management services. These systems assist pharmacists in managing complex tasks such as dispensing medicines, inventory management, and point of sales functions. The global pharmacy management system market is driven by factors such as developing the healthcare IT industry, increasing the number of pharmacies globally and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. However, limitations such as downtime, high cost, and system incompatibilities associated with the pharmacy management system are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for pharmacy management system in APAC and European countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

The pharmacy management system market majorly consists of players such as McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epicor Software Corporation and OMNICELL INC. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as partnership for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Sentara RMH Medical Center has adopted Omnicell’s central pharmacy automation to enhance control, efficiency, and safety of its medication management processes.

The global pharmacy management system market, based on the component, was segmented as solutions and services. In 2019, the solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in the global pharmacy management system market by product. Solutions play a vital role in effective and safe dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs, helps pharmacists to verify medications, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Pharmacy Management System industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

