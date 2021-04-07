Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

The global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The outdoor payment terminal (OPT) uses the card machine connection technology to realize the self-service card refueling of the outdoor fuel card, providing convenient self-service for the refueling customer. The product can be installed in the tanker or independent of the tanker. It is convenient for the refueling customer to select the oil gun, quantitative/fixed amount and other operations for self-fueling through the touch screen guide menu. The outdoor payment terminal technology is the general trend of the development of self-service fueling technology. The customer service has the defect that the traditional card machine linkage payment module and the station-level background can not be connected to the line, so it has more business advantages, such as: support multi-oil price, etc. Flexible promotion, refueling transaction records are not lost, and these are difficult problems that cannot be solved by traditional card machine linkage.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Scheidt & Bachmann

Orpak Systems(Gilbarco)

Verifone

AMCO SA

Tokheim

Unixfor S.A.

Finnpos Systems

Zarph S.A.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

CS&S Intelligent Technology

Quest Payment Systems

NCR

Invenco Group

HTEC Ltd

KVSIO

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Car Wash

Refuel

Others

Worldwide Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by Type:

Contactless Payment Terminal

Contact Payment Terminal

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

In-depth Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market Report: Intended Audience

Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT)

Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

