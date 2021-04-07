Organic Pigments Market : In-Depth Research On Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors 2021 – 2026 | Top Players- FERRO CORPORATION, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., LANXESS, Atul Ltd

For producing such excellent Organic Pigments Market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. By thinking from the customer point of view, a team of researchers, analysts and industry experts work carefully to generate this market report. What is more, the statistical data covered in this report is interpreted with the help of most established tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Organic Pigments Market is the promising and most suitable market research report for the clients.

Global organic pigments market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Organic Pigments Market

Global organic pigments market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on the basis of type, application and colour.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, carbazole violet, high performance pigments and others In November 2017, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co.,Ltd. has patented near infrared-reflecting / transmitting azo pigment, which is used for drawings, paints, synthetic fibers, printing inks and writing products and for photo capturing and image screen. With this patent the company will expand their product portfolio and market value of the company.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into printing Inks, paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, glass, minerals, leather & textile, cosmetics, electronics and others In July 2017, Dominion Color Corporation rebranded itself by putting emphasis on creating new website, social media platform and videos. So it can have impact over the digital platform “Your Idea”. Our Solution” was the new tag-line to focus on its customers. The development helped in enhancing company’s recognition around the world.

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into yellow, red, blue, green, violet and others In November 2016, BASF SE collaborated with HP for the production of 3D printing material and makes it available for customers with the name HP Multi Jet User Open Platform. This collaboration helped the company to maximize its presence and customer base.



Organic Pigments Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Organic Pigments Market report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Leading Organic Pigments manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: FERRO CORPORATION, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, LANXESS, Atul Ltd, Synthesia, a.s., Heubach GmbH, Trust Chem Co., Ltd., CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, DIC CORPORATION, Clariant, Carl Schlenk AG, Apollo Colors Inc, The Chemours Company, Jet-Mate Canada Inc., TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD, Organic Dyes and Pigment, Dominion Colour Corporation, and First Source Worldwide.

