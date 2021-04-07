New Comprehensive Report on Online On Demand Home Services Market Outlook 2026 | Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cleanly Inc

The Global Report on Online On Demand Home Services Market Size, Status, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026.

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Online On Demand Home Services Market highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends to identify emerging technologies and development, and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Online On Demand Home Services Industry.

The Global online on-demand home services market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,574.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 53% during the forecast period. The US online on-demand home services sector is $600 billion. It is growing steadily during the forecast period and post a CAGR of almost 49% by 2021

The online on-demand home services allow customers to experience different services within the comfort of their homes with the help of only one click, further saving both time and money. The global online on-demand home services market can be segmented into type, services, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into cellular and non-cellular. In terms of services, the market can be segmented into food, retail, media & entertainment, healthcare, carpentry, beauty, and home welfare.

Top Companies: Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., Serviz.com Inc., and TaskRabbit Inc.

Online on-demand home service companies are providing home services using innovative ways. Many investors have also started investing in on-demand companies, and this is driving the online on-demand home services market. Improved mobile technologies and advances in connectivity have given rise to on demand services such as home tuition, packing and moving and spa and beauty services to attract new customers and acquire more market space

Regional Analysis: For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Online On Demand Home Services analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

