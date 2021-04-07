Metal Matrix Composite Market: Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2021 – 2027 | Leading Key Players- Materion Corporation, CPS Technologies Corp, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

The universal Metal Matrix Composite Market report conveys in-depth market study and future prospects of the Metal Matrix Composite industry. Furthermore, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2018, base year 2019, and estimate time of 2020 – 2027. The market study and analysis of this report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This credible Metal Matrix Composite Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers.

Metal matrix composite market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 889.97 million by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 6.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of this market is determined to multiple factors such as growing demand for strong metal matrix composite & its light weight features in ground transportation, end use industry along with increasing demand for weight reduction from automotive industry as well as higher specific strength modulus over metals.

Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Scope and Market Size

The metal matrix composite market is segmented on the basis of product type, production technology, reinforcement type and end use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into aluminium metal matrix composite, magnesium metal matrix composite, refractory metal matrix composite and others

On the basis of production technology, the market is segmented into liquid metal infiltration, powder metallurgy, casting and depositions techniques. The metal matrix composite market is further segmented based on the basis of liquid metal infiltration segments into gas pressure infiltration, squeeze casting infiltration method and others. The powder metallurgy segment is further classified on the basis of hot pressing, ball mill mixing, extrusion/rolling and vacuum pressing. Casting segment is further segmented into stir casting, gravity casting, low-pressure casting and compo-casting. The depositions techniques is further categorised into electroplating, spray foaming and chemical vapour deposition.

On the basis of reinforcement type, the metal matrix composite market is divided into continuous reinforcement, discontinuous reinforcement and particle. The discontinuous reinforcement segment is further classified into whiskers and short fibers.

Global metal matrix composite market is also segmented based on end use industry into ground transportation, thermal management, aerospace, industrial and others.

Metal Matrix Composite Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Metal Matrix Composite Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Metal Matrix Composite manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Materion Corporation, CPS Technologies Corp, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, 3M, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services GmbH, Plansee Group, Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, CeramTec GmbH, Sandvik AB, Metal Matrix Cast Composites, LLC, among other domestic and global players.

