Insights and Prediction of Powertrain Components Global Market (2020-2027)

This latest Powertrain Components report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

Eaton Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Visteon

Continental Automotive

Optimas

Federal Mogul

Delphi Automotive PLC

BorgWarner

Bosch Group

Convertech, Inc

Aisin Seiki

Guansheng automobile parts manufacture co., ltd.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Dana Incorporated

Dana Holding Corporation

GKN plc

NEAPCO

Zhejiang Feizhou Vehicle Industry Co

RSB Group

Powertrain Components Application Abstract

The Powertrain Components is commonly used into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Type Segmentation

Turbocharged Engine + Dual Clutch

Turbocharged Engine + AT

Turbocharged Engine + CVT

Naturally aspirated Engine + CVT

Naturally aspirated Engine + AT

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Powertrain Components Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Powertrain Components Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Powertrain Components Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Powertrain Components Market in Major Countries

7 North America Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Powertrain Components Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

In-depth Powertrain Components Market Report: Intended Audience

Powertrain Components manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Powertrain Components

Powertrain Components industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Powertrain Components industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Powertrain Components Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Powertrain Components market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Powertrain Components market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Powertrain Components market growth forecasts

