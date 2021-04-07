Indian Plywood Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Growth, Top Companies Share, Scope, Challenges and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Plywood Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian plywood market reached a value of INR 222.5 Billion in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. Plywood is manufactured by assembling strong, thin layers of wood veneers glued and pressed together using powerful adhesives. Several wood varieties, including maple, mahogany, oak, pine, cedar, spruce, etc., are used in a combination to produce plywood for various applications. Softwood plywood sheets are designed and installed on the exterior of a structure, while on the other hand, hardwood plywood is used for manufacturing furniture and different interior variants.

The Indian plywood market is primarily driven by the growing number of construction activities and the expanding home furnishing sector. In line with this, the increasing consumer disposable income levels, along with the rising expenditures on home décor, are also augmenting the demand for plywood. Moreover, the elevating levels of globalization have led to the introduction of modern home furnishing designs, thereby further driving the Indian plywood market. Additionally, the increasing number of refurbishment and renovation activities of the existing residential and commercial infrastructures is also catalyzing the plywood market. Besides this, the growing popularity of fully- or semi-furnished housing projects will continue to drive the demand for plywood in the coming years.

Indian Plywood Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indian plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Greenply

Merino

Century Plyboards Limited

Uniply

Kitply

The report has segmented the Indian plywood market on the basis of sector, end use industry and region.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Industry Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

