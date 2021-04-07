Global cosmetic chemicals market will reach $32.52 billion by 2030: Bonafide Research

Global cosmetic chemicals market will reach $32.52 billion by 2030, growing by 5.5% annually over 2020-2030 owing to continuous R&D investment, rising disposable income of individuals and increasing purchasing power, and growing demand for cosmetic products formulated with natural ingredients. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 5.0%.

Highlighted with 88 tables and 101 figures, this 186-page report “Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Chemical Type, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cosmetic chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cosmetic chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Chemical Type, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Surfactants

• Emollients & Moisturizers

• Single Use Additives

• Film Formers

• Thickening Agents

• Colorants & Pigments

• Preservatives

• Other Products

Based on Chemical Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Amino Acids

• Alcohols

• Aldehydes

• Essential Oils

• Fatty Chemicals

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Ketones

• Enzymes

• Other Chemicals

Based on Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Synthetic Ingredients

• Natural Ingredients

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Make-up

• Oral Care

• Perfume & Fragrance

• Other Applications

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (kilotons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Direct Sales

• In-direct Sales

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global cosmetic chemicals market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

J.M. Huber Corporation

KCC Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Solvay S.A.

