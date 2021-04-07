Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)
The global Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Ethylene and its Copolymer hot melt adhesive is composed of basic resin, viscosifier, viscosity regulator and antioxidant.
Ethylene and its Copolymer hot melt adhesive is a kind of solid fusible polymer which needs no solvent and contains no moisture. It is a solid at room temperature, heating and melting to a certain temperature into the flow of energy, and a certain viscosity of the liquid. EVA hot melt adhesive after melting, light brown or white.
Leading Vendors
Jowat
Huate
Avery Dennison
Henkel
Kleiberit
Bostik Inc
Renhe
H. B. Fuller
Tex Year Industries
DOW Corning
Novamelt (Henkel)
Beardow & Adams
Zhejiang Good
Nanpao
3M Company
Tianyang
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Packaging
Hygiene Products
Automotive
Furniture
Footwear
Textile
Electronics
Bookbinding
Others
Global Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives market: Type segments
EVA Hot Melt Adhesives
EEA Hot Melt Adhesives
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Market in Major Countries
7 North America Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Ethylene and its Copolymer Hot Melt Adhesives Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
