Epoxy Novolac Resins Market In-depth Analysis Report

Phenolic epoxy resin is also known as F-type epoxy resin. In an acidic medium, phenol is reacted with formaldehyde to obtain a novolac resin, which is then obtained by polycondensation of excess propylene oxide in the presence of sodium hydroxide. The epoxy group has high epoxy resin content, high viscosity, high crosslink density of the product after curing, and the fiber reinforced plastic has good physical and mechanical properties. Heat resistance is higher than E type epoxy resin. Mainly used in the production of various structural parts, electrical components and so on. The phenolic epoxy resin is obtained by reacting a linear phenolic resin (Novolac) with epichlorohydrin as a raw material in the presence of NaOH.

Major Participators Landscape

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Hexion

Sinopec

Dow Chemical

Arnette Polymers

EMS-GRILTECH

Miller-Stephenson Chemicals

Olin

Huntsman Corporation

CVC

Atul Ltd

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Nan Ya

Worldwide Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by Application:

CCL

High Temperature Resistant Adhesive

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin

PCB Ink

Coating

Other

Epoxy Novolac Resins Type

Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Epoxy Novolac Resins Market in Major Countries

7 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

