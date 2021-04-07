Digital Therapeutics Market To See Massive Growth By 2025 – 2Morrow, Fitbit, MANGO HEALTH, CANARY HEALTH

The digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases, acceptance of the digital health platforms, developments performed by the market players in the countries such as India, China, Australia and others are likely to propel growth of the market.

The major players operating in the digital therapeutics market include Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and MANGO HEALTH and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative program and product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2017, Fitbit, Inc. launched in Argentina with its Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Ionic adidas Edition smart watches and Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker devices. Additionally, in September 2018, Fitbit, Inc. launched Fitbit Care device that combines health coaching and virtual care through the new Fitbit Plus app.

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Digital Therapeutics industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

