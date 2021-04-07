Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research
Global Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market is valued approximately at USD 519.02 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A deep hole drilling machine is a metal-cutting machine tool that can make very deep, precision holes into any metal.
Deep hole drilling consists of BTA drilling and gun drilling, to optimize the deep hole drilling process. It is used to optimize the processes for straightness and efficiency. The deep hole drilling machine is widely used in various applications such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, general machinery and others. In medical implants, deep hole drilling machine has crucial application, as manufacturer of surgical tools use special surgical grade steel materials and titanium, which have high resistance to corrosion and high strength to weight ratio. Thus, increase in focus on e-mobility, requirement of highly precise surgical tools in the medical applications and inclusion of automation technologies in deep hole drilling machines are the factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the strategic alliance such as product launch, acquisition, merger and others by market key players will accelerate the demand for this market. For instance: on 21st August 2017, Mollart launch new generation BTA machine THE HD1-3000. Thus, expanding its product portfolio with THE HD1-3000 BTA machine which offers larger drilling capacity of up to 3000mm long and has double rotation facility. Whereas, lack of skilled labor in manufacturing industry and fluctuations in raw material prices is the major factor restraining the growth of global Deep Hole Drilling Machines market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Deep Hole Drilling Machines market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growth of the various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries with the constant demand for machine tools. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1614
Major market player included in this report are:
Botek Prazisionsbohrtechnik GmbH
Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc.
HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd.
Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT)
KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill)
I.M.S.A. S.r.l.
Mollart Engineering Limited
TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co.
TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH
Cheto Corporation S.A.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Type:
BTA Drilling Machines
Gun Drilling Machines
by Operation:
CNC
Non-CNC
By Application:
Automotive
Aerospace & Defence
General Machinery
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1614
Target Audience of the Global Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors