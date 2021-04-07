CNG ISO Tank Container Market In-depth Analysis Report

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the CNG ISO Tank Container market.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of CNG ISO Tank Container, presents the global CNG ISO Tank Container market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the CNG ISO Tank Container capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of CNG ISO Tank Container by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. And the tank meets ISO international standards. CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. The CNG ISO Tank Container industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders market. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie and etc. The CNG ISO Tank Container market was valued at 56 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 63 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNG ISO Tank Container.

Competitive Companies

The CNG ISO Tank Container market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Luxfer Group

Quantum Technologies

Hexagon Composites

Faber Industrie

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Praxair Technologies

Global CNG ISO Tank Container market: Application segments

Vehicles Transportation

Others Transportation

Global CNG ISO Tank Container market: Type segments

< 25 FT

25-35 FT

> 35 FT

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of CNG ISO Tank Container Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of CNG ISO Tank Container Market by Types

4 Segmentation of CNG ISO Tank Container Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of CNG ISO Tank Container Market in Major Countries

7 North America CNG ISO Tank Container Landscape Analysis

8 Europe CNG ISO Tank Container Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific CNG ISO Tank Container Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa CNG ISO Tank Container Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global CNG ISO Tank Container market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

In-depth CNG ISO Tank Container Market Report: Intended Audience

CNG ISO Tank Container manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of CNG ISO Tank Container

CNG ISO Tank Container industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, CNG ISO Tank Container industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

CNG ISO Tank Container Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in CNG ISO Tank Container market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future CNG ISO Tank Container market and related industry.

