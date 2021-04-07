Cargo Ships Market 2021 – By Recent Size, Share, Business Strategy, Segmentation, Regional Demand, and In-Depth Insight of Sales, Revenue, Demand, and Growth Factors till 2026

The detailed market intelligence report on the Global Cargo Ships Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Industrial Rubber Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Cargo Ships Market was valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD XX Million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. The Cargo ships market is growing due to free trade agreements and increase in export & import activities.

Scope of Global Cargo ships Market Reports –

A cargo ship is a merchant ship that transports large cargo, goods, dangerous goods and materials from one port to another. The bulk of international trade is done through sea with the help of large cargo ships, which are one of the main contributors of global economy. Cargo ships are specially designed for shipping goods equipped with cranes and other mechanisms to load and unload. Cargo ships are characterized by cargo capacity, partly by weight and partly by dimensions. Maximum length and width, water depth and shallow harbors may limit the movement of ships.

On the basis of type the cargo ships market is segmented in to container cargo, bulk cargo and general cargo. Container cargo is segmented in to 20 foot (6.08 m) Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), 40 foot (12.8 m) Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU), 45 foot (13.7m), and 48 foot(14.6m). Bulk cargo is segmented in to materials, commodity and oil. General cargo is divided in to solids and raw materials. On the basis of industry type the market is segmented in to food & manufacturing, oil & ores and electricals & electronics.

The regions covered in this cargo ships market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Cargo ships is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Analysis:

Some major key players for global Total Station market are CMA-CGM SA, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., DHL Global Forwarding, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, Ceva Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group and Hapag-Lloyd AG. and others.

Market Dynamics:

The increase in trade among countries globally through ocean roots is one of the major factors driving the cargo ships market. As global economy is more integrated, many countries are being dependent on each other through export and import of goods that is not available regionally. In 2015 global merchandise trade’s value was approximately 17,000 billion US dollars. Merchandise export trade of WTO members amount to USD 16.2 trillion in 2015 which shows the vast global trade market. These trends are essentially driving the market of cargo ships as they are mainly involved in transporting goods.

Recent free trade agreements in between global bodies like AFTA (ASEAN free trade area), TPSEP (Trans- Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership), NAFTA (North America free trade agreement) are making the trade worldwide simpler and more efficient which in turn drives the cargo ships market. Rapid Urbanization is also one of the most important driving forces for global cargo shipping market recently as it enables the economic shift toward more dynamic industrial sector which in turn accelerates the trading and drives the cargo ship market. One of the main restraints for this market is varied rules and regulations among countries for trading purpose.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global shipping market due to China being emerged as manufacturing hub and major exporter (China total exports- USD 2.27 trillion and a 14 per cent share of world exports in 2015 according to WTO). Other than China, India and other developing countries are also involved in trading due to increasing economy and growing demand. Europe is the second largest market of cargo ships due to presence of developed countries such as England, Germany, France, Russia who exports their product extensively to other regions. Overall merchandise export from Europe was 5.958 trillion. North America holds the third position in cargo ships market due to factors such as USA who is second largest exporter (USD 1.50 trillion, 9 percent) & leads in import (USD 2.31 trillion, representing a 14 percent share of the global total), and Canada & Mexico who are export oriented economies. As for middle East and Africa they will have steady growth due to presence of oil fields.

Cargo Ships Market Key Segment:

By Type – Container cargo, 20 foot (6.08 m) Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), 40 foot (12.8 m) Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU), 45 foot (13.7m), 48 foot(14.6m), Bulk Cargo, Materials, Commodity, Oil, General Cargo, Solids, Raw materials

By Industry Type – Food & manufacturing, Oil & ores, Electricals & electronics

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Cargo Ships Market Key Players:

CMA-CGM SA

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

DHL Global Forwarding

China COSCO Holdings Company Limited

Deutsche Bahn AG

P. Moller-Maersk Group

Hapag-Lloyd AG

