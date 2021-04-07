Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by Companies such as Dassault Systemes SA, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd

The building information modeling (BIM) is a process involving the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places. The building information models (BIMs) are files that can be extracted, exchanged or networked to support decision-making regarding a building or the other built asset. Building information modeling is used in the construction industry for designing and managing projects throughout their life cycle. The overall value chain of the building information modeling market is closely interlinked with the traditional construction processes.

The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market is accounted by 2027 growing at a CAGR of +35% during the forecast period.

Get Sample copy of this Report @: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=5388

New market research report gives an in-depth idea about the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market. It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used. Also, investments instigated by organizations, government, non-government bodies, and institutions are projected in details for better understanding about the market.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Dassault Systemes SA, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Beck Technology Ltd., Nemetschek AG, AECOM, Tekla Corporation, and GRAITEC

After studying key companies, highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Building information modeling market By End-Users: construction manager/general contractor, architect, engineer, owner, and others

Building information modeling market By Types include software and services. Building information modeling market By Verticals include commercial, residential, educational, healthcare, entertainment, industrial, sports, and others.

Building information modeling market By Geographical Region include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (England, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore), and Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and others).

Get up to 20% Discount on this Report @: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=5388

The market is escalating rapidly, owing to rising digitization and continuous advancements in the field of cognitive science and computer science that are shaping the way for a new technology. Be that as it may, the cost acquired in making the products is more and the unmistakable degree of profitability is low, in this way representing a major restraining factor for the market’s development.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market?

For More Information: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=5388

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Report 2020

Chapter 1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Continue for TOC……….