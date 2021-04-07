Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market is valued approximately USD 3.70 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Breast lesion or injuries refer to an abnormal change of the breast tissue caused by diseases or injuries. A benign lesion is considered non -malignant while the malignant lesion is cancer. Women of all ages are very often complained of breast lumps. Lumps in the breast may also lead to breast pain and lead to change in the breast’s shape.

As a response, the selection of appropriate localization method is a very crucial decision which is taken by the experts depending upon the number of factors such as cost of surgery, ease of use, effectiveness, safety, age of patient and others. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, technological advancements in breast localization and increasing breast cancer surgeries. As per the Our World in Data Organization, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer with an estimated number of about 17 million people with breast cancer in 2017. Further, as per the source, in 2018, about 2 million new cases were registered breast cancer worldwide. As per the American cancer society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women across the globe. Further, one in eight women in the United States develops invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Similarly, as per the Canadian cancer society organization 2017, in Canada on an average, about 72 women were diagnosed with the breast cancer every day, whereas 14 women died with cancer every day. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures is hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Breast Lesion Localization Methods market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the increasing number of localization surgeries for the breast lesion. Also, innovations of new technologies and methods for breast cancer lesion localization and increasing awareness among people for the diagnosis of breast cancer is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hologic Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cianna Medical Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Matek Medical A.S

Endomagnetics Limited

Health Beacons Inc

Intra-Medical Imaging LLC

IsoAid, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wire Localization

Radioisotope Localization

Magnetic Localization

Electromagnetic Localization

Other Localization methods

By Usage:

Sentinel Lymph Node Identification

Tumor Identification

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

