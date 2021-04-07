Biochar Market: Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2021 – 2026 | Leading Key Players- Cool Planet, Genesis Industries, CharGrow USA LLC

This comprehensive Biochar Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The large scale Biochar Market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

Global biochar market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.92 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising consumption of livestock feed and rapidly growing agricultural industry are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Biochar Market

Biochar is usually formed when biomass like wood leaves or manure are heated or burned in the presence of oxygen. They are usually formed by a process called pyrolysis and are widely used to improve the quality of the soil and mitigate climate change. Biochar have the ability to convert carbon into stable form and is cleaner than the other form of charcoal. They are widely used in applications like gardening, agriculture, electricity generation etc. Increasing demand of biochar in greenhouse gas remediation is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of biochar in energy production and greenhouse gas remediation is driving the market growth

Increasing consumption of biochar in livestock feed will also propel the market growth

Rising awareness about the benefits of biochar among population will also act as a driver for the market

Increasing environmental concern among population is another important factor contributing towards the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will hamper the growth of this market

Technological barrier in remote area will also restrain the growth of this market

Biochar Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Biochar Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Biochar manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: Cool Planet, Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation, Genesis Industries, LLC, CharGrow USA LLC, Black Owl Biochar, Phoenix Energy Group, Airex Énergie Inc., Ambient Energy LLC, Avello Bioenergy, ETIA Group, CharGrow USA LLC, Pyrocal Pty Ltd, Terra Humana Ltd, American BioChar Company, Bioforcetech Corporation, ECOERA Millennium Biochar and Carbon Emission Removal Service, Biochar Now, llc., EkoBalans Fenix, Carbo Culture, GreenBack Pte Ltd and others.

