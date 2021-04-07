Bag-in-Box Containers Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Bag-in-Box Containers Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Bag-in-Box Containers market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The packaging industry plays a crucial role in environmental remediation practices, especially since the emergence of the e-commerce industry. The packaging market is expected to reach the USD 1 trillion marks with the expanding spectrum of its end-user sectors. Over the last decade, the growing need for creative packaging solutions in the food & beverage industry has strengthened packaging creativity. While the food & beverage sector remains the primary user of packaging solutions, growing understanding of safety and demand for simplicity has contributed to a change from rigid to flexible packaging.

Despite regulatory bodies and customers raising the desire for environmentally healthy and reusable packaging, a growing array of packaging firms are developing new products and forms of environmentally friendly packaging. Bag-in-box products are gaining enormous prominence as suitable replacement to rigid packaging approaches, which were the workhorse of the packaging industry before a few years back. Bag-in – box products have arisen as an innovative form of packaging that allows corporations to reduce the carbon footprint of their businesses. Leading leaders in the industry for bag-in – box products are exploiting this phenomenon in product marketing and building a modern brand name. Leading players in this market are competing for creativity and growth of plastic packaging facilities, as well as for the improvement of their production capabilities to sustain their business position. For starters, in January 2019, Smurfit Kappa unveiled a new high-speed, triple-head and automated filling machine capable of filling up to 45 3-liter packs of containers per minute. In March 2019, Liqui-Box reported that it will purchase the plastics business of DS Smith to improve its role in the flexible and rigid packaging market. However, the bog-in-box containers uses composite materials that combine plastic, paper, and foil are excellent for keeping an air-tight seal for food freshness but are not sustainable which could hamper the market share of bag-in-box containers.

The regional analysis of global Bag-in-Box Containers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest pace in the forecast era. The rising food and beverage demand in Asia Pacific is projected to have a significant effect on the development of the bag-in – box container industry over the forecast period. — industrialization in countries such as India, China, coupled with increasing acceptance of packaged food and beverage goods in the country, is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith

Amcor Limited

Liqui-Box,

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

Vine Valley Ventures LLC

Parish Manufacturing Inc.

TPS Rental Systems Ltd.

Optopack Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

By End-Use:

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Cosmetic and Personal care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

