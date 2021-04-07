Avionics and Radio Test Market: Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2025

Global Avionics and Radio Test Market Forecast:

The Avionics and Radio Test Market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2025. The Avionics and Radio Test Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact on the demand. Our report has the summary of such factors derived using SWOT, PEST, industry life cycle and supply chain analysis. These methods help in analysing the strength of the companies and identify gaps as well as opportunities to lay out a successful roadmap which leads to higher profitability.

Some linchpins in the market are:

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instrument Corporation

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

General Dynamics Corporation

the Boeing Company

Teradyne, Inc.

Avionics and Radio Test Market Segmentation:

The report segments based upon demographics, geographics, benefits and volume etc, has different driving factors and identifies the most-attractive segments and sub-segments. Avionics and Radio Test Market segmentation will not only help marketers to be more efficient in terms of time, money and other resources but also allows companies to learn about their target audience so that they can tailor campaigns and increase market share and revenue.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Avionics and Radio Test Market

Coronavirus has influenced every one of the organizations, little or large, dealing in any sector. The growth curves of Avionics and Radio Test Market have seen immense fluctuations in the year 2020. The market scenario and the pace of growth have taken a colossal turn and have prompted numerous adjustments in the cycles, which will have repercussions for a significant stretch. 2021 is probably going to be superior to 2020 for the Avionics and Radio Test Market players as the greater part of the organizations have continued their activities and the interest is getting re-established for them.

Note: This report will be refreshed to consolidate the effect of COVID-19, available for the time of 2020 to 2025.

Regional Analysis

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for avionics and radio tests during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Increasing defense budget from the past three years (2016-2018) coupled with increasing demand for F-35 and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft is the pith behind the growing demand for test and measurement equipment in the country. Mexico, a diminutive market in front of giant USA, is also estimated to grow at a healthy pace in the coming five years, propelled by higher proximities of the country to the USA. Aerospace companies are opening their plants in the country to leverage the country’s business-friendly policies, high proximity to the USA, and low-cost labor.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ). The region owns the largest fleet of commercial aircraft for which there is a colossal requirement for test and measurement equipment.

