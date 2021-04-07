Automotive Radiator Market Trends- Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Product, Top Key Players and Forecast 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Global Automotive Radiator Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Automotive Radiator Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Automotive Radiator market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Automotive Radiator Market is valued approximately at USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vehicles rely on complicated engines that help to control the speed and safety of the vehicle. These engines are made up of vehicle parts, including radiators. Automotive radiators are an integral part of the vehicle engine system since they help regulate the engine temperature. The radiators are constructed of various materials, based on their use. Metal radiators have been replaced by massive aluminum / plastic radiators.

Metal radiators are bulky and expensive, raising the need for substitutes such as aluminum and plastic, since they are comparatively light in weight and more cost-effective. Increased demand for fast-moving vehicles is growing the need for lightweight and highly powerful radiators to help cool the engine. Hence, the growth in demand for automobiles is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the market for automotive radiators in the near future. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2005 sales of automotive vehicles was registered about 65 million that increased to 91.3 million in 2019. Further, as per the International Energy outlook, the global electric passenger cars stock passed 5 million in 2018 which is further estimated to reach 44 million vehicles per year by 2030. However, need of high initial investment is expected to impede the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Radiator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing sluggish economic growth and market saturation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Radiator market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Behr GmbH & Co.KG.

Denso Corporation

Dongfeng Radiator Co., Ltd

Visteon Corp

Delphi Automotive plc

Modine Manufacturing Co.

Valeo SA

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Faret International Holdings Limited

Anhui Fengyang Radiator Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Aluminum

Copper/Brass

Aluminum/Plastic

By Radiator Type :

Down Flow

Cross Flow

By Vehicle Type :

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

