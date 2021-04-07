Automated container terminal Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Automated container terminal Market is valued approximately at USD 9.51 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An automated container terminal can be defined as a terminal that runs as an automated process some or all of discharging of ships, transport, and yard equipment operations. It efficiently increases the level of customer satisfaction by limiting the overall downtime and maximizing operation efficiency. It reduces the overall operational cost of the ports by reducing overall labor costs. The rapid growth in global container port and increase in growth of growth of shipping containers across the globe is the factor stimulating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, as per Statista, the year-on-year change in global container port throughput in 2019 was 2.3% which rose to 3.3% in 2020. Also, in 2016, the global shipping containers market was about USD 4.60 billion and is expected to increase with USD 11.00 billion by 2025. In addition, increasing labor cost in developed countries is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, the requirement of high initial cost for the implementation of automated container terminals is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Automated container terminal Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for large container ships. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as integration of IoT in terminal automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automated container terminal Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1611

Major market player included in this report are:

CyberLogitec Co., Ltd.

Identec Solutions AG

Liebherr Group

ABB

Cargotec Oyj

Konecranes Oyj

ZPMC

Camco Technologies

Orbcomm

Paceco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Automation degree Automation degrees of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Automation degree:

Semi-automated

Fully automated

By Offering:

Software

Services

Equipment

By Project Type:

Brownfield

Greenfield

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1611

Target Audience of the Global Automated container terminal Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors