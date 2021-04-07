Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

Global Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market is valued approximately USD 5.05 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Compressed air filters are defined as line filters which are used to remove contaminants from compressed air after compression has taken place. Whereas, Compressed air dryers are filter systems that are specifically designed to remove the water that is inherent in compressed air. The air compressor filters, and compressed air dryers are gaining larger demand from food and beverage industries due to their prominent offerings. It helps in peeling & cutting products, cooling products, sorting & moving products, nitrogen generation and maintaining cleanliness etc. The rapid growth in food & beverage industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the food processing industry in India was USD 258 billion in 2015 and increased up to USD 400 billion in 2019. Similarly, as per Statista, revenue gain in food & beverage industry of United Kingdom was USD 8509 million in 2020 which is expected to increase to USD 10,649 million by 2024. In addition, growing use of compressed air dryer for protecting equipment against hazardous and corrosive environment is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of maintenance is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand from food & beverage industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing need to reduce downtime and improve system efficiency is the factor would create lucrative growth prospects for the Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll-Rand

Parker-Hannifin

Mann+Hummel

Donaldson Company

SPX Flow

BOGE Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren

Sullair

Sullivan-Palatek

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Products of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Compressed air dryer

Compressed air filters

By Application:

Condensed water removal

Oil removal

Mist removal

Particulate removal

By End-use Industries:

Automotive

Oil & gas

Chemicals

Power generation

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Air compressor filter and compressed air dryer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors