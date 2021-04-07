3D Printing Market to rise in Near Future 2027- Key Players – Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Arcam Group, Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Ltd, EOS GmbH

3D printing market is valued at USD 11.73 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 25.99 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 14.2 % over the forecast period.

The 3D Printing report provides independent information about the 3D Printing industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies profiles including business overview and recent development.

The 3D printing and the term additive manufacturing are used interchangeably. The term “3D printing” covers a variety of processes in which materials are assembled or hardened under computer control to create three-dimensional objects, where materials are added together (for example, liquid molecules or powdered particles), in successive layers. In recent years, 3D printing has made considerable progress and now plays a key role in many applications, the most important of which are manufacturing, medicine, architecture, custom art and design.

In this report, our team offers a thorough investigation of 3D Printing Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players right now. Alongside an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination, section insightful information, and market forecast are offered in the full investigation, and so forth.

Top Key Players in 3D Printing Market:

tratasys Ltd

3D Systems Corporation

The Exone Company

Arcam Group

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd

EOS GmbH

Organovo Holdings Inc

3D Ceram

Carbon 3D

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer 3D Printing Market.

Key Benefits for 3D Printing Market Reports

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Post-Consumer 3D Printing market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Post-Consumer 3D Printing market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Post-Consumer 3D Printing market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in

Key Highlights of the 3D Printing Market Report :

3D Printing Market Study Coverage: It incorporates key market sections, key makers secured, the extent of items offered in the years considered, worldwide 3D Printing market and study goals. Moreover, it contacts the division study gave in the report based on the sort of item and applications.

3D Printing Market Executive outline:This area stresses the key investigations, market development rate, serious scene, market drivers, patterns, and issues notwithstanding the naturally visible pointers.

3D Printing Market Production by Region:The report conveys information identified with import and fare, income, creation, and key players of every single local market contemplated are canvassed right now.

3D Printing Market Profile of Manufacturers:Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This portion likewise provides SWOT investigation, items, generation, worth, limit, and other indispensable elements of the individual player.

3D Printing Market Report Covers the Following Segments:

By Printer Type- Desktop 3D printer, Industrial 3D printer, Others

By Technology- Stereo lithography, Fused Deposition modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Selective Laser melting, Electron Beam melting, Laminated Object manufacturing, Digital Light processing, Others

By Material- Polymers, Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Others

By Application- Consumer Products, Automobiles, Aerospace, Healthcare, Defense, Architecture, Prototyping, Tooling, Functional parts

By Offering:- Printer, Material, Service, Software

By Verticals:- Industrial 3D printing, Desktop 3D printing

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter – Report Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Size Estimates

Data Triangulation

Forecast Model

USP’s of Report

Report Description

2. Chapter – Global 3D PrintingMarket Overview: Qualitative Analysis

Market Introduction

Executive Summary

Global 3D PrintingMarket Classification

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity

3D PrintingMarket: Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Product and Services

Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

3. Chapter – Global 3D Printing Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

Global 3D PrintingMarket Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

4. Chapter – Global 3D PrintingMarket Analysis: by PrinterType

5. Chapter – Global 3D PrintingMarket Analysis: by Technology

6. Chapter – Global 3D Printing Market Analysis: by Material

7. Chapter – Global 3D Printing Market Analysis: by Application

Continued…

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global 3D Printing Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide 3D Printing Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the global 3D Printing Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the global 3D Printing Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global 3D Printing Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global 3D Printing Market.

Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global 3D Printing Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecast for all years of the forecast period.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

