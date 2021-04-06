Worldwide Adhesion Barrier Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Due to the increasing geriatric population and the growth of a number of surgeries, the global adhesion barrier market is growing at a significant pace. Due to its advantages, such as bioabsorbable properties and cost-effectiveness, a large number of commercially available synthetic adhesion barriers and higher use of the adhesion barrier by surgeons in many surgeries, the industry has seen strong demand for synthetic adhesion barriers in the coming years.

By product, the adhesion barrier market is subdivided into natural adhesion barriers and synthetic adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers segment accounted the largest share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the adhesion barrier market.

By formulation, the market is subdivided into film formulations, gel formulations, and liquid formulations. The film formulation accounted foremost share in the adhesion barrier market.

By application, the market is subdivided into gynaecological surgeries, neurological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, urological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries. The gynaecological surgeries application accounted the largest share in the adhesion barrier market.

The key growth factors for the adhesion barrier market are the expansion of the geriatric population, growing alertness regarding the medical inference of post-surgical adhesion formulation, and an increase in the number of surgeries and sports-related injuries.

The growth of the adhesion barrier market is also facilitated by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases due to the geriatric population, the escalation and epidemiological change from infectious to chronic diseases. The adhesion barriers are used in several surgical procedures to separate internal tissue and organ during the healing process.

Disinclination regarding the usage of adhesion barriers amongst surgeons and strict regulations resultant in inadequate technological innovations are the major challenges for the growth of the adhesion barrier market.

Recent News:

In October 2018, FzioMed, Inc. launched Oxiplex/IU in the European Union for intrauterine surgery to improve surgical outcomes by decreasing post-surgical adhesions.

Competitive Insights:

Johnson & Johnson, C. R. Bard, Inc., FzioMed, Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Baxter International, Inc., MAST Biosurgery, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Getinge Group, and Betatech Medical are the key players offering adhesion barrier.

