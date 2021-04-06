World Mine Ventilation Market Forecast to 2027 -ABB Ltd., ABC Industries, Epiroc AB, GEFA system AB, Howden Group, Maestro Digital Mine

The need to have ventilation system in mines is gaining high momentum across the globe as the ventilation systems helps in maintaining optimized air flow in the mines. With increasing infrastructural projects in emerging economies, the demand for mine ventilation is growing, and thereby will influence the market growth.

A rise in the number of mining projects across the globe is increasing the adoption of different types of mine ventilation along with need to have proper quality airflow in mines will drive the growth of mine ventilation market. In addition to this, increase in the number of planned mining activities especially in Middle Eastern countries is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the mine ventilation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the mine ventilation market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

ABC Industries, Inc.

Epiroc AB

GEFA system AB

Howden Group

Maestro Digital Mine

New York Blower Company

Stantec

TLT-Turbo GmbH

Zitron

Global Mine Ventilation Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Equipment, Software, Services); Technique (Surface Mining, Underground Mining) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mine Ventilation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mine ventilation market with detailed market segmentation- component, technique, and geography. The global mine ventilation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mine ventilation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mine ventilation market is segmented on the basis of component and technique. Based on component, the mine ventilation market is segmented into equipment, software, services. On the basis of technique, the mine ventilation market is segmented into surface mining, underground mining.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mine ventilation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mine ventilation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mine ventilation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mine ventilation in these regions.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Mine Ventilation Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

