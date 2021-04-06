Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2021 Size, Industry Report by Share, Growth, Key Regions, Segments, Trends, Technology and Forecast till 2027 | MarketDigits

Latest added Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market – Overview

The Virtual Reality in Healthcare market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2020 to USD 29.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.9 % during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The integration of IT solutions and principles in the field of healthcare is bringing about a transformation in the way patients are treated and services are provided by healthcare practitioners. The vast benefits of digitally managed processes and operations are prompting an increasing number of companies in the healthcare sector to shift from conventional manually operated devices and processes to newer and more efficient software-enabled solutions. An emerging technology to have become a prominent part of the rapidly digitizing healthcare industry is virtual reality (VR) – a computer enabled technology used to simulate three dimensional interactive virtual environments.

This report on the global virtual reality in healthcare market presents a complete analysis of the key trends observed in the market in the past and present times, growth drivers, and restraints. The report predicts the way the market and its key segments will grow under the influence of these factors over the period between 2021 and 2027. Market’s growth prospects in terms of revenue are mentioned in the form of US$ mn/bn over the said period. The report analyzes the future growth prospects of the market and its segments on global as well as regional levels.

The report also includes a thorough overview of notable developments in technology to have hit the market in past few years, Porter’s five forces analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and the detailed business profiles of some of the key vendors operating in the global virtual reality in healthcare market. A detailed examination of the various macro as well as micro-economic factors influencing growth prospects of established players and new entrants in the market is also included in the report.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market – Drivers and Restraints

The vast benefits of virtual reality in healthcare, such as easing the way to educate healthcare practitioners, trainee medical students, or patients about surgical and therapeutic procedures, making it easy for surgeons to visualize operating areas closely, and making image guided surgeries more efficient, are the prime factors boosting the adoption of this technology. Although the technology is in its nascent stage of commercialization and usability for medical applications, its use has significantly increased across medical schools and hospitals and manufacturing facilities for medical equipment. There is also a rapid rise in the applications of virtual reality principles in the healthcare industry, the set of which is expected to swell as the technology matures.

The high costs of virtual reality software and supportive hardware devices could emerge as one of the key hinderers for the market’s otherwise excellent growth prospects, especially in emerging economies. Nevertheless, the vast funds being poured in the field of education in emerging countries such as India and China are expected to fuel the adoption of virtual reality in the field of medical education, inevitably supporting the growth of the virtual reality in healthcare market across these countries as well.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market – Segmentation

The report segments the global virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of criteria such as application and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into categories such as rehabilitation and therapy procedures, surgery, visualization, and education and training. On the basis of geography, the report presents rich insights into the present state of the market in regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market – Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key companies operating in the global virtual reality in healthcare market profiled in the report are GE Healthcare, Virtual Realties Ltd, Virtalis Ltd, CAE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Brainlab AG, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Vital Images, Inc., and Medtronic, Inc.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Chapter 3 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Product Type

Chapter 4 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Matrix Type

Chapter 5 – Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Application

Chapter 6 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By End User

Chapter 7 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Region

Chapter 8 – North America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 9 – Latin America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China & South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 13 – Japan Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 14 – China Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 15 – South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

