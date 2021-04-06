Urinary Catheters Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027
Global Urinary Catheters Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Urinary catheters are used in patients with urinary incontinence, urinary dysfunction and other urological conditions. A urinary catheter is a versatile tube used to empty the bladder and store urine in a drainage bag, that a medical practitioner typically implants into the patient’s bladder. The urinary catheter may be inserted either by a urethral catheter or through a small opening created in the lower mid-region (suprapubic catheter). Growing cases of urinary incontinence, increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, high incidence of prostate cancer, and the favorable reimbursement scenario are expected to fuel growth on the global urinary catheter industry. According to the International Continence Society, 63 million people worldwide suffered from acute urinary incontinence in 2018. In addition, urinary incontinence prevalence rates are higher in the elderly population and among nursing home patients. Rising geriatric population is also projected to fuel demand growth. For example , the World Health Organization expects geriatric population to hit 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. However, complications associated with catheterization and the availability of alternatives is expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, growing preference for single-use catheters and self-catheterization is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing high prevalence of diseases, growing geriatric population, the availability of advanced interventional products in the region . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising elderly population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for advanced therapies and products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1585
Major market player included in this report are:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Coloplast Ltd.
ConvaTec Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Cardinal Health
Teleflex Incorporated
Wellspect HealthCare
Cook Medical
Asid Bonz GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Indwelling Catheters
Intermittent Catheters
External Catheters
By Type:
Coated Catheters
Uncoated Catheters
By Application:
Urinary Incontinence
General Surgery
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Other Applications
By Usage :
Male Urinary Catheters
Female Urinary Catheters
By End-User :
Hospitals
Long-Term Care Facilities
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1585
Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors