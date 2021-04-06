Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market Size to surge at 5.1% CAGR Poised to Touch USD 17400 Million by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The Uninterruptible Power Supplies market was valued at 12300 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 17400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Uninterruptible Power Supplies.

An uninterruptible power system, also uninterruptible power source, UPS or battery/flywheel backup is an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source, typically mains power, fails.

Schneider-Electric, Emerson and ABB captured the top three revenue share spots in the UPS market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 26.82% revenue share, followed by EATON with 15.79% revenue share and Emerson with 9.42% revenue share.

UPS market has been analyzed through the regions such as USA, EU, China, and Japan, etc. In 2015, major demand is expected to account 32.55% from China in the global UPS market.

This report presents the worldwide Uninterruptible Power Supplies market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schneider-Electric

EATON

Emerson

S&C

ABB

Socomec

Toshiba

Activepower

Gamatronic

Kehua

KSTAR

EAST

Zhicheng Champion

Delta

Eksi

CyberPower

Jonchan

Sendon

Angid

Stone

SORO Electronics

Baykee

Jeidar

Sanke

Foshan Prostar

DPC

Hossoni

Yeseong Engineering

ChromaIT

PowerMan

Uninterruptible Power Supplies Breakdown Data by Type

by Operation Mode

Off-line/standby

Line-interactive

by Current Models

DC input/DC output models

AC input/AC output models

by Power Rating

<10 kVA

10-100 kVA

100-500 kVA

>500 kVA

Uninterruptible Power Supplies Breakdown Data by Application

Telecommunication

Data Centre

Medical

Industrial

Marine

Others

