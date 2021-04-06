U.S. PV Inverter Market Trends, Growth, Size, Overall Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The residential photovoltaic inverters segment is likely to command a considerable share of the U.S. PV inverter market. Growing at a promising CAGR through the forthcoming years, the segment is expected to expand steadily as the electricity consumption across the residential sector of the region has been spiraling upwards. The intensified focus on the integration of renewable energy throughout micro grid networks in the region has been triggering growth. The promotion of smart technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) solutions has also been aiding the refurbishment of conventional power networks, boosting the U.S. photovoltaic inverter market forecast.

The U.S. PV inverter market is expected to gain a significant revenue share through the coming years, assisted by growing espousal of renewable energy resources across the region. Favorable regulations passed by the government of the nation have been fostering the growth of the market. These include regulations pertaining to the deployment of advanced systems that can ensure minimal GHG emissions, including solar PV systems. The existing power infrastructure across the nation is being restructured and hybrid energy infrastructure is also being integrated. These developments might prove to favor the development of PV inverter products.

The upsurge in the installations of solar farms is responsible for the growth of the three phase PV inverters. The segment is likely to attain a significant share in the overall U.S. PV inverter market over the forthcoming times as the off-grid as well as on-grid facilities have been creating opportunities for expansion. Using these systems can amp up the control and monitoring operations, improving productivity. Additionally, the versatile specifications of the newly launched products across high as well as low power industrial sectors have been fostering the U.S. photovoltaic inverter market size.

String PV inverters are anticipated to garner considerable demand across large scale and industrial establishments in the coming period. The product demand is aided by facilitation of power back-up solutions coupled with auxiliary line support, ensuring operational flexibility. Since the industrial structures have been undergoing refurbishment, the U.S. PV inverter industry will gear up for substantial expansion.

The on-grid PV inverter segment has been exhibiting a remarkable growth rate since these systems are able to endure intensified power demand especially in the utility and industrial sectors. The emergence of technologically advanced products with improved efficiency alongside the multiplying investments in R&D by leading manufacturers with a view to offer smart storage units can accelerate the U.S. PV inverter market growth. For instance, in 2020, Kstar introduced novel on-grid inverter units with reactive power control, resistance to low temperature, GPRS, and Wi-Fi plugs, which are to be deployed in solar rooftops.

With regard to nominal output power, the ≤ 300 W PV inverter unit segment is likely to rise rapidly due to the constantly escalating demand for electricity alongside infrastructural investments in the residential sector. Government mandates have been encouraging the usage of low-power solar PV systems. This might trigger greater inclination toward advanced PV inverters. Moreover, meeting the demand for constant, safe, and interrupted power has become central for providers to ensure a smooth functioning of multiple sectors.

Some leading manufacturers and providers of PV inverters in the U.S. are Siemens, Delta Group, Schneider Electric, Enphase Energy, General Electric, Panasonic, and Huawei.

