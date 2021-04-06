Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Rising adoption of titanium dioxide in papers, paints and cosmetics applications owing to its whiteness and opacity is a major factor driving the market growth. The product is a white inorganic compound which possess reflective properties, is brightest known pigment, have UV resistance, and can scatter light.

Increasing awareness pertaining to benefits of titanium dioxide in climate change and fighting cancer is further aiding the market expansion. Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the development of nano sized TiO2, which is further used in numerous applications such as in confectionary, anti-fogging coatings on glass, building facades and as food & pharmaceutical additives.

As per process type, chloride segment is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 8% during 2020 and 2026. Chloride process of titanium dioxide produces less waste as compared to its counterpart.

In terms of grade, anatase titanium dioxide market segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% during 2020 and 2026.

Based on the product landscape, pigmentary segment is anticipated to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 7.5% through 2026, primarily due to widespread product usage in paints & coatings industry.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, titanium dioxide market share from textile segment is set to record a 7.5% growth rate between 2020 and 2026, owing to growing popularity of self-cleaning fabrics.

Regionally, Latin America titanium dioxide industry is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2026. Increasing construction activities are augmenting the regional demand for titanium dioxide.

The prominent companies operating in global titanium dioxide industry are PRECHEZA a.s., Cinkarna Celje, TAYCA Corp., GRUPA AZOTY, Argex Titanium Inc., Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd., The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd., Shanghai Jianghu Titanium White Product Co. Ltd., Parshwanath Dye Stuff Industries, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. (ISK), Travancore Titanium Product Ltd., Kronos, Lomon Billions, Venator Materials PLC (Huntsman Corp.), Tronox Holdings Plc. and The Chemours Co. among others.

Question & Answer: Titanium Dioxide Market

Question 1: What factors are fueling the growth of titanium dioxide market?

Answer: Rising adoption of titanium dioxide in papers, paints and cosmetics applications owing to its whiteness and opacity, alongside increasing awareness pertaining to its benefits in climate change and fighting cancer are driving the market growth.

Question 2: Why is titanium dioxide gaining recognition in textile applications?

Answer: Growing popularity for self-cleaning fabrics is boosting the demand for titanium dioxide in textile sector.

Question 3: How will Latin America generate revenues for worldwide titanium dioxide market?

Answer: Increasing construction activities are augmenting the demand for titanium dioxide in Latin America.

Question 4: Which companies define the competitive terrain of titanium dioxide market?

Answer: The prominent companies operating in global titanium dioxide industry are PRECHEZA a.s., Cinkarna Celje, TAYCA Corp., GRUPA AZOTY, Argex Titanium Inc., Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd., The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd. and Shanghai Jianghu Titanium White Product Co. Ltd. among others

