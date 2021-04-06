Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is valued approximately at USD 269 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Stable isotope-labeled compounds are a type of non-radioactive chemical substances, which have gained significant acceptance among researchers involved in metabolism-negotiated toxicity experiments. Also, the extensive utilization of mass spectrometry (MS) or nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) has expanded the field of metabolic research. This has enabled researchers to make improved usage of stable isotope-labeled compounds for assessing drug toxicity and their disposition prior to use among patients. The role of stable isotope-labeled compounds has been intensifying in mechanistic toxicity experiments, due to the fact that they enriche drug delivery research throughout the world. As a result, it plays a significant role in the administration of many chronic diseases, notably cancer and diabetes. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of cancer around the world, increasing research activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, and increasing proteomics research are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, around 17 million new cases of cancer and 9.5 million deaths due to cancer were reported around the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is likely to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases along with 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040, owing to the robust growth of the geriatric population all over the world. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for stable isotope-labeled compounds thereby, contributing to the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of stable isotope-labeled compound, coupled with a shortage of skilled professionals are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and funding to prevent the occurrence of cancer, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising pharmaceutical research activities in developed nations, such as the US and Canada, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market across the North America region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

