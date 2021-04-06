Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture companies during the forecast period.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the spa mass and mid-range furniture market throughout the forecast period. The presence of specialized urban spas and boutique hotels that offer customers differentiated services at different price options drive the growth of the market in this region. The entry of new spa centers and the expanding upper- and middle-income groups in this region also significantly help the growth of the market in EMEA.

Spa furniture is the furniture that is specifically designed for the spa service market. They include massage tables, pedicure chairs, spa loungers, massage chairs, and others. The furniture is categorized into three types based on their price, namely mass range, mid-range, and luxury range. Luxury furniture is made of high-quality materials compared to mass and mid-range furniture, and are therefore priced higher. During 2017, the offline distribution channel accounted for the maximum sales of spa mass and mid-range furniture. This market research report estimate that the consultants, architects, and spa designers accounted for the major sales of the furniture in this distribution segment.

Major Manufacture:

Custom Craftworks

Guangzhou AP International

Lemi

Collins Manufacturing Company

Pibbs Industries

Nilo The Spa Industry

TouchAmerica

Gharieni Group

Earthlite

Leli Group Furniture Manufacturing

Oakworks Solutions

Design X Manufacturing

Global Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market: Application segments

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By type

Pedicure Chairs

Massage Chairs

Massage Tables

Spa Loungers

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Market in Major Countries

7 North America Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture Market Report: Intended Audience

Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture

Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market?

What is current market status of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market growth? What’s market analysis of Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for Spa Mass and Mid-range Furniture market?

