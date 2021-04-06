Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market Size to surge at 3.4% CAGR Poised to Touch USD 380 Million by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

The global Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers in this report covered MPPT and PWM.

Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged. The main types of solar charge controllers in this report covered MPPT and PWM. Off-grid PV power generation system is widely used in remote mountainous area, area and island without electricity, communication base station and other application places, etc. Distributed PV off-grid generation system is the PV power generating system which install in the roof. Distributed PV generation system can be installed in any place with sunshine, including ground, The top of the buildings, side elevation, balcony etc. especially used in schools, hospitals, shopping malls, villas, houses, factories, enterprises and institutions roof, carport, bus stop. The system is generally composed of PV array, solar charge controller, battery, off-grid inverter, dc load and ac load, etc.

This report focuses on Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Photovoltaic Charge Controllers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Wuhan Wanpeng

Segment by Type

PWM Type

MPPT Type

Segment by Application

Industrial & Commercial

Residential & Rural Electrification

