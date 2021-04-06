Solar Charger Market Size to surge at 24.2% CAGR Poised to Touch USD 6240 Million by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Solar Charger Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Solar Charger Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

The Solar Charger market was valued at 1100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6240 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Charger.

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally use an intelligent charge controllers. These devices have high degree of flexibility and highest efficiency as compared to any other green charger.

The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Anker

GoalZero

Letsolar

RAVPower

ECEEN

Powertraveller

Solio

LittleSun

Voltaic Systems

YOLK

Solar Technology International

NOCO

Instapark

Xtorm

Allpowers Industrial International

Hanergy

Below 5 Wattage

5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

Above 20 Wattage

Portable Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

