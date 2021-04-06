Smart Syringe Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Smart Syringe Market is valued approximately at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart syringes are medical devices which are designed to be reused with safety mechanisms and which also regulate unsafe injection practices.

They smart syringes avoid needlestick injuries and prevent transmission of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Smart Syringes used in drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. The rising technological advancements, surge in incidences of needlestick injuries and growth in awareness of smart syringes are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to The World Health Organization (WHO), each year 2 million injuries have been recorded from needle-sticks and other sharp objects occur to over 35 million health care workers in the world. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th July 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company agreed into a public-private partnership with Government Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop new manufacturing lines of injection that delivers more than 100 million of syringes and needles. However, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery is the major factor restraining the growth of global Smart Syringe market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Syringe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large adoption of safety syringes, owing to rise in awareness associated with needle stick injuries, coupled with continual improvements in healthcare practices in healthcare centers across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

