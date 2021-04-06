Screw Compressor Market Research Report With Industry Trends, Growth, Demand, Top Companies Share, Structure and Scope Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s research report, titled “Screw Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global screw compressor market grew at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth by 2025.

Rapid industrialization has led to the rising adoption of screw compressors for delivering high-efficiency compressed air, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for natural gas across diverse industrial verticals has further catalyzed the screw compressor market. Additionally, the increasing use of screw compressors for transferring gas, flare elimination, and vapor recovery, is also driving the market growth. Various technological advancements have led to the development of energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable production models. Besides this, the launch of innovative products for several applications in the food and beverage sector will continue to bolster the global market for screw compressors in the coming years.

A screw compressor refers to a mechanical tool that compresses air, liquids, and gases in a screw-type motion. It generally consists of concave and convex contour rotors, a casing, air filter, rubber seal, suction valve, and delivery valve. Screw compressor provides compressed air to jackhammers, pneumatic pumps, sandblasting operations, industrial paint systems, and riveting tools with minimal fluctuations in the delivery pressure. As a result, these compressors are more efficient for heavy industrial applications in comparison to the conventional piston compressors.

Global Screw Compressor Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global screw compressor market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Boge Kompressoren

Siemens AG

Howden Group Ltd.

Sullair LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

GE Oil & Gas

Ingersoll Rand

Bauer Kompressoren

The report has segmented the global screw compressor market on the basis of type, technology, stage, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Oil-Injected Screw Compressors

Oil-Free Screw Compressors

Breakup by Technology:

Stationary Screw Compressors

Portable Screw Compressors

Breakup by Stage:

Single-Stage Screw Compressors

Multi-Stage Screw Compressors

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Power Plants

Mining and Metals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

