Recreational Boating Market in Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

By 2026, the recreational boating market share in Europe is estimated to be worth nearly $18 billion, growing at a promising CAGR between 2020 and 2026. An uptick in the demand for watersports including powerboating, skiing, and water surfing is observed across the UK, Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Italy. Ideal geographical aspects, suitable terrains, and suitable climatic conditions have been persuading individuals to engage in watersports and recreational water activities.

As the focus toward integration of latest sensor and automation technologies across recreational boats grows, the Europe recreational boating market size is slated to exhibit a high rate of deployment owing to the superior riding experience associated with these vessels.

The factors such as the presence of a long shoreline and a robust inland waterway sector across European countries has been spurring the adoption of recreational boating in these countries. These countries possess a shoreline of about 70,000 km in addition to internal waterways extending up to 27,000 km.

The inclination toward exploration of offbeat tourist spots has been promoting the use of recreational boating across the European waterbodies. As per the European Boating Sector, nearly 36 million individuals engaged in boating during 2018 across the continent. As the domestic and international tourist footfall expands, the Europe recreational boating market share is likely to augment further.

Moreover, the tourist visits in these countries have been rising continuously year after year. For instance, as per the World Bank statistics, Italy registered visits from more than 61.5 million tourists during 2018, a substantial rise from 58.2 tourists in 2017.

This makes it highly probable that Italy might emerge as a lucrative terrain in the European recreational boating market outlook. There is a marked growth in the number of tourists, especially across Germany, Sweden, and Italy, as the pandemic-related restrictions are being relaxed.

Inflatable boats are expected to witness a growing demand in the upcoming years. By 2026, the adoption rate of inflatable boats is certain to have pushed the market share due to the increased frequency of rescue operations as well as short-distance travels. These boats, including inflatable kayaks, are not only economical, and convenient to carry, but also easier to maintain than their non-inflatable counterparts.

As the youth has been participating in scuba diving excursions, kayaking, and other recreational activities more frequently, the demand for inflatable kayaks, rubber crafts, lifeboats, and rescue boats is slated to pick momentum. All these advantages of inflatable watercrafts have been acting as enablers for the recreational boating market outlook in Europe.

Bavaria Yachtbau, Yamaha Motors, Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats, and Brunswick Corporation are some leading recreational boat manufacturers in Europe. Product diversification and strategic collaborations & partnerships are two prominent tactics that are being leveraged by the industry participants to highlight their market presence. For instance, Groupe Beneteau introduced its new express cruiser boat, Gran Turismo 41, in January 2021.

