Quantum Dot Sensor Market: Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends,Forecast To 2019 – 2027

According to a new research report on the quantum dot sensor market, published by Transparency Market Research the global quantum dot sensor market is expected to reach value of US$ 195.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2027. Asia Pacific is likely to continue to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2027.

Growing use of quantum dot sensors in the consumer electronics industry driving the global market

The quantum dot technology has advanced to a new generation of high-definition technology, paving the way for more energy-efficient consumer electronics devices such as digital cameras, smartphones, and biological sensors. Also, manufacturers such as 3M have used the quantum dot technology in quantum dot enhancement films (QDEFs), with which the company can make devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and televisions, brighter, lighter, and more energy-efficient.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43049

Global Quantum Dot Sensor Market: Scope of Report

The global quantum dot sensor market has been broadly segmented in terms of application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of application, the market has been classified into smartphones & laptops, digital cameras, surveillance cameras, medical imaging devices, and others. The smartphones & laptops segment is expected to register the maximum CAGR, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to high use of imaging sensors in smartphones and laptops.

Rising need for high-quality images with high quantum efficiency contributes to growth of the smartphones & laptops application segment. Increasing need for broader and more efficient infrastructure and improved monitoring of infrastructure for predictive and corrective maintenance is driving the market. Based on end-use industry, the quantum dot sensor market has been divided into aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. In terms of revenue, the consumer electronics segment holds the leading market share and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% between 2019 and 2027. This is primarily due to growing usage of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, cameras, and laptops.

Get More PR by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-thermal-cameras-to-detect-fever-during-covid-19-pandemic-expanding-growth-vistas-in-infrared-sensors-market—tmr-301260676.html