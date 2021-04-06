Printed Label Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report – 2028 | TMR Report

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Printed Label Market is accounted for $38.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $67.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for manufactured goods and an upsurge in the disposable income of people worldwide are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Rise in raw material cost such as plastics in various forms increases overall cost of the labels is some of the factors hindering the market growth.

A label is a piece of paper, metal, cloth or polymer which is attached to a container or box of a product which is printed with information about the product. These labels are known as printed labels. Information printed directly on the container of the product can also be considered as printed labeling. Printed labeling is used to identify products and to avoid counterfeiting of products and maintain credibility. They are also essential for creating brand identity and impart useful information to consumers.

By Type, In-mold Label will have considerable demand during the estimate period as they are prepared by plastic films printed with a variety of printing techniques. The film is cut to provide the necessary outline of the label. The label is located in the mold being used for the industrialized of the container. In-mold labelling results in no post-labelling process, thus saving time and work.

By Geography, Asia Pacific region is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia due to the incorporation of the digital technology with the existing label printing technique. It is bound to fetch a massive change to all the small scale as well as large scale sector.

Some of the key players profiled in the Printed Label Market include 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Autajon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bemis Company Inc, Brady Corporation, CCL Industries, Cenveo Corporation, Clondalkin Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Fort Dearborn Company, Fuji Seal International Inc, Mondi Group, Multi Packaging Solutions (WestRock Company), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, and Taylor Corporation.



Types Covered:

• In-mold Label

• Linerless Label

• Multipart Barcode Label

• Pre-Gummed

• Pressure-sensitive or Self-adhesive Labels

• Shrink Sleeve Label

• Stretch Sleeves

• Wet-glued Label

• Other Types

Technologies Covered:

• Digital Printing

• Flexography

• Letterpress

• Offset

• Rotogravure

• Screen

Applications Covered:

• Food and Beverages

• Industrial

• Logistics

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retailers and Supermarkets

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Electronics and Appliance

• Fashion and Apparel

• Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Hospital

• Manufacturing

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

