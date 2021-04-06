Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Low Power Food Waste Grinder Market

Low Power Food Waste Grinder: Introduction

Low power food waste grinders are machines that dispose food waste from commercial and residential spaces. These grinders consume lower electrical power supply. Low power food waste grinders can be installed in the kitchen sink outlets of residential apartments and commercial places.

Key Drivers of the Global Low Power Food Waste Grinder Market

Usage of different innovative technologies by key players for advancement of food waste grinders is driving the market growth. Top companies are offering innovative and novel food waste disposers to differentiate their products and sustain in the prevailing market competition.

The commercial end-user segment is expected to propel the demand for lower power food waste grinders in the coming years. Increasing consumer demand for green management solutions for food waste is driving the growth of the low power food waste grinder market.

Government Regulations for Waste Management to Create New Market Opportunities

Governments of different developed and developing countries are working on food waste management initiatives including ‘Stop Wasting Food’ movement in Denmark, and ‘Love Food Hate Waste’ in the U.K.

Some of the other key government initiatives are Think Eat Save campaign by FAO, Messe Düsseldorf, and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) that drives consumers to purchase food waste management products, which significantly creates new opportunities in the low power food waste grinder market.

Low Consumer Awareness to Restrict Market Growth

Consumer awareness about food waste management is low in many countries. This factor can work as a market restraint in the coming years.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Low Power Food Waste Grinders

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing low power food waste grinder market over the forecast period 2020 to 2030. Rising investment in hotel and restaurant industries coupled with increasing consumer awareness about food waste management in developing economies such as China and India is driving the growth of the market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global low power food waste grinder market is slightly fragmented in nature. Key market participants are signing strategic partnerships and taking strategic merger and acquisition decisions to expand their global market reach. Companies are working on developing advanced waste grinding technology which can decrease the entire processing time. They are also investing on low power consuming grinders. A few of the key players operating in the global low power food waste grinder market are listed below: