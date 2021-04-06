Plastic Compounding Market in Europe 2020: Market Size, Industry Study Report and Forecast 2026

As per reports, the plastic compounding market in Europe is expected to generate more than US$40.5 billion in revenue by the year 2026, with robust product demand across the automotive and construction sectors.

The plastic compounding market in Europe is gaining traction as plastics continue to dominate key industry verticals including automotive, aerospace, construction, consumer goods, electronics, and packaging. The use of bioplastics in advanced applications such as 3D printing is also gathering pace, creating a need for efficient plastic compounding technologies.

In 2017, Europe had accounted for around 18.5% of the world’s total plastic production, as per Plastics Europe, an association of plastic manufacturers. Plastic materials are critical to a number of different applications in the modern world. Their unparalleled functional properties and economical costs make them highly desirable across numerous end-use sectors. The production and utilization of plastics is expected to increase tenfold over the coming years.

In terms of the product, thermoplastic polymers such as polyethylene polypropylene, and PVC are anticipated to witness a substantial demand in the future. Their manufacturing is highly economical which is why they find wide application across different industries. Some of the key applications of these materials including vehicle interiors, plastic bags, containers, packaging of consumer goods, and geomembranes.

Meanwhile, the Europe plastic compounding market size from thermoplastic elastomers is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR up to 2026. Thermoplastic elastomers have rapidly emerged as an effective alternative for natural or synthetic rubber, wood, metal, glass, and many other conventional engineered products including PVC. They are high-performance materials with excellent physical and chemicals characteristics.

Increased consumer spending on vehicles, consumer goods, medical products, and others will certainly boost the demand for thermoplastic elastomers.

The automotive sector had captured over 34.2% revenue share of the Europe plastic compounding market in 2019 and it is likely to grow substantially by 2026. With robust advances in material science, plastics have gradually replaced metals in the automaking industry due to superior properties such as high impact strength, superior moldability, lightweight, scratch resistance, cabin insulation, strong aesthetic appeal, and recyclability. Today, an average car contains between 10-15% of plastic by weight.

The European Union accounted for a production of over 18.5 million vehicles in 2019, which is about 20% of the global production. These numbers are expected to further rise in the forthcoming years, providing plastic compounding solutions providers with remarkable opportunities.

The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in European countries however may pose several challenges for manufacturers in the near future. Earlier in the first quarter of 2020, government imposed lockdown restrictions had resulted in declining sales and a weakened demand of automobiles, electronics, and consumer goods, among other products.

Production and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic had caused major concerns for key industry verticals including automotive, aerospace, electronics, consumer goods, and packaging.

The European government is constantly making efforts for the safe resumption of manufacturing and supply activities. The need for medical products, devices, and equipment in healthcare facilities may further support the recovery of the Europe plastic compounding market in the coming years.

Currently, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Owens Corning Corp., The Compound Company BV, RTP Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are some of the top vendors in the market.

