Patient Simulators Market is Anticipated to Register 16.3% CAGR through 2025 !! Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient Simulators Market to 2025 – Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The Europe patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 718.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 217.2 Mn in 2017. The Europe patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the Europe patient simulators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Europe patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The market for Europe patient simulators is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, growing technological advancement and rising focus on patient safety in the market. Additionally, the future trend such as virtual reality and augmented reality in patient simulators in the patient simulators market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the Europe patient simulators market include CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., VirtaMed AG, Altay Scientific Group S.r.l., Gaumard Scientific, Ambu A/S, SIMStation GmbH, Simulaids, and Mentice AB among others. For instance, in January 2018, Laerdal Medical launched the new SimNewB and SimBaby simulators. The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of simulators. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Patient simulators are incorporated with computer software which helps to replicate normal and abnormal responses of the body to events that include attack of asthma and therapeutic interventions, which include a drug side effect. Simulated blood can be propelled into the veins through an intravenous tube. Patient simulators are life-like manikins that react physiologically as they were alive. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the patient simulators market. These stakeholders include academic medical centres, government research organizations, hospitals & clinics, research & consulting firms, insurers, medical devices companies, and professional societies.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the patient simulators market by product, end user and country. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting patient simulators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all countries namely; Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these countries.

