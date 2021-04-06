Paperboard Packaging Market Share in Europe, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Recycled raw materials used in the production of paperboard packaging occupied nearly 70% of the share total paperboard packaging market in Europe in 2019. And this share will only increase in the future, according to market reports. The reason for this increase can be accredited to increased need among consumers to buy from eco-conscious companies coupled with incredible initiatives taken by the European government.

One of the most sought-after forms of packaging is the paperboard packaging which is manufactured using either fresh or recycled raw materials. It is used in a variety of industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, among others. Europe is a region known to have highly environment-conscious customers. This high sense of awareness is reported to have a positive impact on the paperboard packaging market in the region.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1542/sample

The governments in different regions of Europe are also equally supportive of using eco-friendly packaging to increase awareness about the benefits of sustainability. For example, the government of France recently imposed a 10% increase in the prices of products that use packaging made from unrecycled plastic. This will play a huge role in increasing the share of Europe paperboard packaging market.

A lot of market leaders are making heavy investments in their research and development efforts to create advanced yet eco-friendly ways of packaging their products. For example, world-renowned brand, Nestle, recently announced its plans to go green with its packaging solutions and has also reportedly made an investment of around $1.9 billion in this regard. Such initiatives will positively influence the growth of the paperboard packaging market in the European region.

The COVID pandemic, however, caused several disruptions in the supply chain of transporting recycled products to different manufacturing plants due to severe lack of raw materials and manpower. However, according to reports, the paperboard packaging industry is set to get back on track, thanks to gradual reopening of businesses and steady growth of supply chain activities.

Germany is a country renowned for its eco-friendly production and packaging. This is the reason why the country held a market share of 35% in 2019, the largest among other countries in the EU. Strict government regulations and penalties for flouting environment rules are also among the major drivers of the paperboard packaging market in the region.

There are two kinds of products under the paperboard packaging industry, containerboards and boxboards. Containerboards are highly durable in nature and are a preferred form of packaging in this industry. It is used to package products that require high levels of safety but is structurally sound and lightweight at the same time.

The lightness of this product is the reason why they have higher supply chain efficiency. According to industry experts, this product segment of the industry is expected to have a stronghold over the market, helping increase this industry’s share in the region.

The food & beverage applications use a lot of single-use packaging products. As more companies of this industry are gradually moving towards sustainable packaging, rise in the production of paperboard packaging is reported to grow at a higher rate in Europe.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1542/customize-this-report

Some of the major companies engaged in the production of paperboard packaging are Store Enso Oyj, Nippon Paper Group, Mondi Plc, Metsa Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and many others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 Europe paperboard packaging market snapshot

Chapter 3 Europe Paperboard Packaging Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2016 – 2026

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Company product snapshot

3.4 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.4.1 Optimistic

3.4.2 Pessimistic

3.4.3 Realistic

3.5 Innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Market drivers

3.7.2 Market restraints

3.8 Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9 Product growth mapping

3.10 Competitive benchmarking, 2019

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1542/europe-paperboard-packaging-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.