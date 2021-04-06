p-Hydroxyacetophenone – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

This latest p-Hydroxyacetophenone report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

It is slightly soluble (in water) and a very weakly acidic compound (based on its pKa). It is a mild, sweet, and balsam tasting compound found in sweet orange, which makes it a potential biomarker for the consumption of this food product.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global p-Hydroxyacetophenone market include:

BASF

Huaxia Pesticide

Minsheng Chem

Sinohigh Chem

Tianhong Tianda

Symrise

Ansciep Chem

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Organic Synthesis

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic Preservative

Spices

Other

Type Segmentation

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of p-Hydroxyacetophenone Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of p-Hydroxyacetophenone Market by Types

4 Segmentation of p-Hydroxyacetophenone Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of p-Hydroxyacetophenone Market in Major Countries

7 North America p-Hydroxyacetophenone Landscape Analysis

8 Europe p-Hydroxyacetophenone Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific p-Hydroxyacetophenone Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa p-Hydroxyacetophenone Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

p-Hydroxyacetophenone Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

p-Hydroxyacetophenone manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of p-Hydroxyacetophenone

p-Hydroxyacetophenone industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, p-Hydroxyacetophenone industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the p-Hydroxyacetophenone Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for p-Hydroxyacetophenone market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global p-Hydroxyacetophenone market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on p-Hydroxyacetophenone market growth forecasts

