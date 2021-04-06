Oxygen Therapy Device Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

The Oxygen Therapy Device market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Oxygen Therapy Device companies during the forecast period.

The use of oxygen in medicine became common around 1917. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. The cost of home oxygen is about 150 USD a month in Brazil and 400 USD a month in the United States. Home oxygen can be provided either by oxygen tanks or an oxygen concentrator. Oxygen is believed to be the most common treatment given in hospitals in the developed world.

Oxygen therapy, also known as supplemental oxygen, is the use of oxygen as a medical treatment. This can include for low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, cluster headaches, and to maintain enough oxygen while inhaled anesthetics are given. Long term oxygen is often useful in people with chronically low oxygen such as from severe COPD or cystic fibrosis. Oxygen can be given in a number of ways including nasal cannula, face mask, and inside a hyperbaric chamber.

Competitive Companies

The Oxygen Therapy Device market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Smith Medicals

Phillips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Devilbis Healthcare

Carefusion

Bio Med

O2 Concepts

Inogen

Cardinal Healthcare

Medtronic

Worldwide Oxygen Therapy Device Market by Application:

Hypoxaemia

Heart Diseases

Sleeping Apnea

Lung Diseases

COPD

Respiratory Issues

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Non-Re-Breather Mask

Incubator

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Liquid Oxygen Device

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Nassal Cannula

Concentrator

Oximeter

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Oxygen Therapy Device Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Oxygen Therapy Device Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Oxygen Therapy Device Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Oxygen Therapy Device Market in Major Countries

7 North America Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Key Stakeholders

Oxygen Therapy Device manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Oxygen Therapy Device

Oxygen Therapy Device industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Oxygen Therapy Device industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

