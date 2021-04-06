Oxygen Therapy Device Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
The use of oxygen in medicine became common around 1917. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. The cost of home oxygen is about 150 USD a month in Brazil and 400 USD a month in the United States. Home oxygen can be provided either by oxygen tanks or an oxygen concentrator. Oxygen is believed to be the most common treatment given in hospitals in the developed world.
Oxygen therapy, also known as supplemental oxygen, is the use of oxygen as a medical treatment. This can include for low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, cluster headaches, and to maintain enough oxygen while inhaled anesthetics are given. Long term oxygen is often useful in people with chronically low oxygen such as from severe COPD or cystic fibrosis. Oxygen can be given in a number of ways including nasal cannula, face mask, and inside a hyperbaric chamber.
Competitive Companies
Leading players in this market include:
Smith Medicals
Phillips Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Devilbis Healthcare
Carefusion
Bio Med
O2 Concepts
Inogen
Cardinal Healthcare
Medtronic
Worldwide Oxygen Therapy Device Market by Application:
Hypoxaemia
Heart Diseases
Sleeping Apnea
Lung Diseases
COPD
Respiratory Issues
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Non-Re-Breather Mask
Incubator
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure
Liquid Oxygen Device
Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber
Nassal Cannula
Concentrator
Oximeter
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Oxygen Therapy Device Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Oxygen Therapy Device Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Oxygen Therapy Device Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Oxygen Therapy Device Market in Major Countries
7 North America Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Oxygen Therapy Device Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
