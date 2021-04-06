Oxo Alcohol Market Size in Europe, Trends, Share, Research Report Study and Forecast to 2026

According to reports, oxo alcohol market size in Europe is expected to cross USD 6.5 billion by 2026.

Rapid increase in construction activities in Europe has led to increase in demand for plasticizers. This rise in demand is reported to have a positive influence on the European oxo alcohol market performance. Oxo alcohol is a type of industrial alcohol which is used to produce plasticizers and is also used as a solvent and chemical intermediate. They are a result of a process known as the ‘oxo process’ which is a hydroformylation reaction.

Oxo alcohols will normally contain somewhere between three to fifteen carbon atoms and are a transparent water-like liquid. Some of the most well-known types of oxo alcohol are N-Butanol, 2-Methyl-2-Butanol, 2-Propylheptanol, 2-ethylhexanol, etc. 2-Ethylhexanol is a special kind of oxo alcohol that is used to produce special plasticizers such as phosphates and adipates. They are used in scenarios where alcohols with high temperature resistance are required.

A main factor in the exponential growth of the oxo alcohol market in Europe is due to the increased production of automobiles in the region. The automobile industry also requires diluents which are used in commercial paints and coats for automobiles. There is an extensive use of diluents such as glycidyl ether in this industry.

Acrylates or acrylics, in layman terms, are a variety of vinyl polymer which are a product of acrylate monomers. Acrylics are famously used in different types of paints, whether for commercial or personal use, coatings, adhesives and thickeners. Acrylics are known to be resistant to breakage and are highly elastic in nature.

Due to high elasticity of these acrylate monomers, they increase the flexibility and adhesion of chemicals that go into the production of paints and adhesives. These acrylates are high in demand, especially in the European region due to increased commercial construction, and this demand can further propel the growth of the oxo alcohol industry.

The market share of N-Butanol, a primary alcohol made of four carbon atoms, in Europe alone is reported to register tremendous growth during the forecast period of 2020-2026. N-Butanol is often used to produce butyl-acetate and amino resins. It is a chemical intermediate and is used to manufacture solvents for paints, coatings, varnishes and plasticizers. Due to sudden growth of the construction industry in Europe due to rampant commercial construction activities, these solvents and plasticizers created higher demand in the European oxo alcohol market.

The real-estate industry in Europe, in the UK particularly, is growing due to increased demand for housing among British consumers. Moreover, the UK construction industry has seen a spike in its demand, thanks to constant repair and maintenance orders from different clients. This rise in demand is anticipated to increase the oxo alcohol market share in Europe.

Some of the major producers of oxo alcohol in Europe are Dow Chemical Company, BASF Petronas, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries, Eastman Chemical, BAX Chemicals B.V., The Perstorp Group, among others.

