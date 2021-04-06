North American Yeast Extract Market 2020-2026: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

It is projected that the North American yeast extract market size will surpass $450 million by 2026. The rising benefits associated with yeast consumption as a probiotic supplement and functional food ingredient are expected to boost the market trends.

The proliferating demand for clean label and natural food ingredients are the key factors fueling North American yeast extract market share. Yeast extract consists of glutamates, a form of amino acid found in various foods, which has led to its extensive use in packaged and ready-to-eat food products.

Yeast, a single-cell organism from the fungus kingdom, is found commonly in plant leaves, soil, fruits, and flowers. Yeast extract consists of several essential nutrients important for the development and growth of the body, including carbohydrates, potassium, zinc, iron, chromium, and magnesium. It is a naturally-occurring ingredient that has its own flavor and taste. For this reason, it is used in dietary supplements, processed foods such as snacks, soups, and frozen goods, and animal feed.

In beverages like wine, beer, and glucose-based nonalcoholic drinks it plays a key role in the fermentation process. The use of the product as a leavening agent in bakeries and confectionaries is also a significant driver for yeast extract industry penetration in North America.

With regards to form, the yeast extract industry in North America from the powder segment is poised to depict a 5.6% CAGR through 2026. This growth is credited mainly to the widespread use of yeast extract in hotels, restaurants, dairies, bakeries, and other social outlets in recent years. Moreover, powder form yeast extract is much easier and convenient to transport and use, as compared to the paste form. These attributes, coupled with the easy accessibility and durability of the product will add great impetus to North America yeast extract market expansion from the segment.

The brewer’s yeast segment was valued at over $70 million in 2019, which is ascribed to the extensive use of the product in wine preparations, beer brewing, and fermentation of bakery products. furthermore, brewer’s yeast contains minerals like chromium and selenium, as well as vitamin B, which are used in dietary supplements, thus driving up its popularity in the yeast extract industry outlook in the North American region.

The North American yeast extract market share from the animal feed sector is anticipated to register a commendable growth rate of 5.9% through 2026. Feed yeast is considered an ideal probiotic supplement, which helps enhance digestion, eliminates toxic metabolic products, and mitigates risks associated with the gastrointestinal tract, and in turn aids in the improvement of animal health and productivity. In addition, active yeast extract contains specialty vitamin, mineral, and amino acid supplements which contribute to better efficiency, thereby augmenting regional industry growth over the estimated timeline.

Meanwhile, the food & beverages application segment was valued at around $192 million in 2019. This is attributed mainly to the versatility of yeast extract, which is used widely as a fermentation aid in wine and beer preparation. Yeast consists of various immunity-boosting nutrients including carbohydrates, vitamins, and amino acids.

Yeast extract is also known to improve the flavor of packaged foods as well as reduce sugar content. The rising demand for packed foods, alongside the growing working women population and increasingly hectic schedules, are therefore anticipated to foster significant North America yeast extract market development in the coming years.

