North American Construction Equipment Rental Market: Industry Analysis, Growth Factors and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2026 

According to a forecast, the North American construction equipment rental market size is projected to surpass USD 55 billion by 2026.

A paradigm shift towards rental equipment services in the U.S. and Canada is slated to stimulate the North American construction equipment rental market revenue. Of late, construction companies have exhibited profound inclination towards renting the construction equipment owing to high maintenance and purchase costs with the new equipment.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1610/sample

Construction equipment rental companies are counting on favorable initiatives put forth by government authorities to track and regulate norms on vehicular emissions. Rental companies have expanded their portfolios to improve their fleet with loaders, low-emission excavators and other equipment demanded for roadbuilding, earthmoving and paving.

With the rise in construction activities in the U.S. and Canada, demand for earthmoving & road building equipment, concrete equipment and material handling & cranes is likely to surge by leaps and bounds. More specifically, traction for loaders will potentially be more pronounced given the robust demand for digging, clearing rubble and trucks.

Application of loaders to move and lift heavy objects and remove lose materials from the ground, including sand, gravel and dirt has bolstered the value proposition of the equipment in the region.

End-markets are also expected to infuse funds in industrial trucks in light of their innate ability to boost productivity and reduce human efforts. With forklifts heralding growth and keeping just-in-time inventory in motion, industrial trucks are likely to play an instrumental role in streamlining production process.

Industrial truck manufacturers will potentially make a palpable contribution to the North America construction equipment rental market growth.

Stakeholders are poised to inject funds in Canada against the backdrop of thriving construction industry in the region that has triggered the demand for the equipment rental services. Furthermore, the government has spurred their spending on infrastructural developments. For instance, under the “Invest in Canada” initiative, the government earmarked USD 81.2 billion to focus on the advancement of public and commercial infrastructure to keep up with the demand for residential infrastructure.

The COVID-19 fallout has seemingly marred the industry growth following the shutdown of manufacturing plants of several industries. Not to mention, the automotive vehicle manufacturing has been hit hard that has hampered the equipment rental services. That said, supportive government initiatives are expected to boost the North America construction equipment rental market revenue.

A few of the leading companies in the landscape are Caterpillar Inc., Ahern Rentals In., Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd, Briggs Equipment Inc., United Rentals, Inc., Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates and Herc Rentals, Inc.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1610/customize-this-report

Emphasis on product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions and product roll outs are likely to be witnessed in the next five years. For instance, United Rental acquired BakerCorp International Holdings, Inc., in July 2018—valuation was pegged at USD 175 million. The acquisition will apparently help the company to expand their construction equipment services portfolio and boost its customer groups. Meanwhile, Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd. had acquired Prime Rentals Ltd. in March 2019.

High initial outlay linked with the purchase of the new equipment will continue to boost the manufacturers to propel their portfolios in construction equipment rental services.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 North America construction equipment rental market snapshot

Chapter 3 North America Construction Equipment Rental Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Company product snapshot

3.5 Innovation landscape

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Drivers & restraints

3.7.1 Construction Equipment Rental Market drivers

3.7.2 Construction Equipment Rental Market restraints

3.8 Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9 Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.9.1 Strategy dashboard

3.10 PEST analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1610/north-america-construction-equipment-rental-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.