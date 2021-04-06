North American Coenzyme Q10 Market Growth, Share, Size, Outlook and Top-Vendor Landscape Forecast to 2026

The North American coenzyme Q10 market share from dietary supplements was estimated to be around US$220 million in 2019 and it is likely to grow substantially over the coming years. Ubiquinone based supplements can be used to address coenzyme Q10 deficiency and reduce the risk of heart disease, nerve pain, and muscle weakness. Regular consumption of these supplements is known to improve fertility in both males and females.

The widespread adoption of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals is fueling the North America coenzyme Q10 market expansion. Also known as ubiquinone, the compound is also finding new applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care formulations.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1653/sample

Coenzyme Q10 is a vitamin-like nutrient generally present in the human body inside the heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas. It is an important substance required for the effective functioning of these vital organs and performing numerous chemical reactions in the body. It is an antioxidant which is known to reduce blood pressure and enhance the overall health.

Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals with ubiquinone have gained massive popularity in recent years and a large number of utilizing these products for gaining essential nutrients which foods don’t offer. The substance can improve heart health by increasing ATP creation. It is highly recommended by physicians for patients suffering from heart disease. It is also known to prevent skin damage from sun and alleviate the signs of aging, making it a useful ingredient in skincare products.

Considering these factors, it can be estimated that the North America coenzyme Q10 market size will reach around US$550 million in terms of annual revenue by 2026. With increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary supplements and nutraceutical products, they are becoming a major part of the daily diet among people living in the U.S. and Canada. Most of these products are rich in vitamins, minerals, and enzymes and can be added to foods, beverages, and cereals, making them a highly convenient.

Low coenzyme Q10 levels in the body leads to thinning of skin layers which may increase the risk of skin cancer. In addition to preventing this, ubiquinone-based supplements can used to improve skin moisture levels and protection against sun damage.

The substance, on account of its antioxidant properties, can enhance skin tone and hydration, which is why it has gained a lot of traction in the cosmetics and personal care space as well. Ubiquinone helps keep skin cells active and energized, protecting the skin against free radicals which are produced in the body due to UV exposure.

It is projected that the North American coenzyme Q10 market share from cosmetics applications will expand at a CAGR of 9.3% over 2020-2026. Coenzyme has gained wide acceptance as a pharmaceutical ingredient over the past decade. Its effectiveness in alleviating muscle pain and treating cardiovascular diseases has been backed by numerous research studies. It is also used as a common medication for reducing the adverse effects of chemotherapy.

The demand for ubiquinone-based medications is being primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of heart disease, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer in the region. Heart disease is among the leading causes of death and affects a vast majority of the geriatric population.

North America industry size from the pharmaceutical sector is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8% in the forthcoming years.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1653/customize-this-report

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, DSM, Kaneka Corporation, Novartis, Natural Organics, GlaxoSmithKline, NOW Foods, NBTY, and Healthy Origins are currently some of the leading coenzyme suppliers in North America.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 North America Coenzyme Q10 Market summary, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 3 North America Coenzyme Q

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value Chain

3.4 Regulatory overview

3.5 Market factor analysis

3.5.1 Coenzyme Q10 Market Growth drivers

3.5.2 Coenzyme Q10 Market Growth restraints

3.6 Competition review

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

3.9 Impact of COVID-19 on CoQ10 demand by application

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1653/north-america-coenzyme-q10-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.